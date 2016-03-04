Maine Public offers a number of ways to support the programs you love on radio, television and digital.The methods of giving listed below range from near to long term and offer multiple levels of support.Select the giving option that best fits you and contact the Maine Public Development Office.
Double Your Gift: Company Matching
You can increase the impact of your donation with a Corporate Matching Gift.
Corporate matching gifts are donations your employer makes on your behalf to match your charitable contributions. Employers often match dollar-for-dollar, but some companies will double or even triple the value of your gift, even for retired employees.
For more information, contact Christina Berube, cberube@mainepublic.org
Below you'll find just some of the companies that can help your gift grow and increase your impact. Companies are listed alphabetically and this list is not comprehensive — be sure to check with your employer directly. Thank you!
Maine Public's EIN Tax ID is 22-3171529