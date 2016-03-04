Double Your Gift: Company Matching

You can increase the impact of your donation with a Corporate Matching Gift.

Corporate matching gifts are donations your employer makes on your behalf to match your charitable contributions. Employers often match dollar-for-dollar, but some companies will double or even triple the value of your gift, even for retired employees.

For more information, contact Christina Berube, cberube@mainepublic.org

Below you'll find just some of the companies that can help your gift grow and increase your impact. Companies are listed alphabetically and this list is not comprehensive — be sure to check with your employer directly. Thank you!

Maine Public's EIN Tax ID is 22-3171529