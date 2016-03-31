© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Public offers a number of ways to support the programs you love on radio, television and digital.The methods of giving listed below range from near to long term and offer multiple levels of support.Select the giving option that best fits you and contact the Maine Public Development Office.

Life Insurance

Maine Public
Published March 31, 2016 at 3:45 PM EDT

Leave a Legacy with Maine Public

Donors can use life insurance to make a gift to Maine Public by naming Maine Public as the owner and beneficiary of a life insurance policy. A donor receives a charitable income tax deduction based on the lesser of the policy's fair market value or the net premiums paid. Donors may also wish to make gifts of paid-up policies, resulting in a charitable income tax deduction for the policy's cash surrender value.

For more information about Life Insurance please contact us:

Scott Marchildon
Vice President & Chief Development Officer
207-330-4510
smarchildon@mainepublic.org

David Chow
Director of Leadership Gifts
207-330-4624
dchow@mainepublic.org

Elizabeth Limerick
Director of Principal Gifts
207-330-4550
elimerick@mainepublic.org

Thomas Wilson
Development Events & Communications Coordinator
207-330-4524
twilson@mainepublic.org

