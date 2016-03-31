Life Insurance
Leave a Legacy with Maine Public
Donors can use life insurance to make a gift to Maine Public by naming Maine Public as the owner and beneficiary of a life insurance policy. A donor receives a charitable income tax deduction based on the lesser of the policy's fair market value or the net premiums paid. Donors may also wish to make gifts of paid-up policies, resulting in a charitable income tax deduction for the policy's cash surrender value.
For more information about Life Insurance please contact us:
Scott Marchildon
Vice President & Chief Development Officer
207-330-4510
smarchildon@mainepublic.org
David Chow
Director of Leadership Gifts
207-330-4624
dchow@mainepublic.org
Elizabeth Limerick
Director of Principal Gifts
207-330-4550
elimerick@mainepublic.org
Thomas Wilson
Development Events & Communications Coordinator
207-330-4524
twilson@mainepublic.org