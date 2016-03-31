© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to Support
Maine Public offers a number of ways to support the programs you love on radio, television and digital.The methods of giving listed below range from near to long term and offer multiple levels of support.Select the giving option that best fits you and contact the Maine Public Development Office.

Retirement Assets

Maine Public
Published March 31, 2016 at 3:50 PM EDT

Designating Maine as the beneficiary of a retirement account such as 401k, 403(b), IRA and other retirement accounts causes the charitable gift to be deductible for income tax or estate tax purposes.

Making a gift of a qualified retirement plan asset such as a 401(K), 403(b), IRA, Keogh or pension plan is another way to benefit Maine Public and receive significant tax savings. Retirement plan assets are fully taxable when received by an individual beneficiary.

By naming Maine Public as the beneficiary of a retirement plan, the donor maintains complete control over the assets during his/her lifetime, but at the donor’s death the plan passes to Maine Public free of both estate and income taxes. When creating an estate plan, donors may wish to consider leaving his/her heirs other assets, such as cash and securities, which are not as highly taxed.

For more information about Retirement Assets please contact us:

Scott Marchildon
Vice President & Chief Development Officer
207-330-4510
smarchildon@mainepublic.org

David Chow
Director of Leadership Gifts
207-330-4624
dchow@mainepublic.org

Elizabeth Limerick
Director of Principal Gifts
207-330-4550
elimerick@mainepublic.org

Thomas Wilson
Development Events & Communications Coordinator
207-330-4524
twilson@mainepublic.org

Tags

Ways to Support
Related Content
Quist-Arcton_Rooks_0.jpg
  1. Leadership Giving
  2. Tower Society
  3. Gift of Securities
  4. Bequest
  5. Double Your Gift: Company Matching
  6. Life Insurance