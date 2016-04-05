© 2021 Maine Public
Why become a Maine Public supporter? Because it’s easy AND powerful at the same time.Your contribution helps provide the entire state of Maine (and portions of New Hampshire and Canada!) with exceptional news and information, classical and contemporary music, and entertainment like none other.WHAT A MAINE PUBLIC MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES:The Inside Scoop – Special discounts on musical events, film festivals, and more!Maine Public partners with hundreds of organizations from every “scene” in Maine each year, and we often offer members free or discounted tickets to some spectacular events. From concerts to film festivals to education lectures to political forums, you’ll hear about special opportunities that are only possible because of your Maine Public membership.Experience Magazine — Our monthly television and radio programming guideEach month you can receive Maine Public’s member magazine, Experience, your guide to what to watch and listen to. Experience keeps you informed about community events and special ways to connect with the programs you love. ($35+)Passport — Special access to television programsMaine Public Passport offers on-demand streaming access to a rich library of great television programming. Watch what you want, when you want it on your computer or smart device. You’ll have access to thousands of hours of programming, including your favorites from MASTERPIECE, like Downton Abbey, Victoria and Wolf Hall, and other top TV picks such as Nature, NOVA, Antiques Roadshow, Finding Your Roots, Great Performances, Vicious, How We Got To Now, The Great British Baking Show and many more. ($60+ annually and Evergreen Friends at $5 or more per month)MemberCard — Discounts to hundreds of businesses in Maine and onlineMaine Public has partnered with local organizations and businesses to say “thank you” to our members. Use your MemberCard for 2-for-1 dining and other discounts at restaurants, retailers, and online. (120+ annually and Evergreen Friends at $10 or more per month).Your favorite radio and television programs!Whatever your favorite radio or television programs are, they’re possible because of member support like yours. Maine Public’s programming and local journalism enrich communities with trustworthy information and unique entertainment.Your membership is tax-deductibleContributions to Maine Public are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law, minus the fair market value of any thank-you gifts received in return.Become a member today!

Published April 5, 2016 at 11:13 AM EDT
Maine Public has partnered with other local organizations and businesses for a community-wide expression of gratitude for your generous membership support and hope that you will benefit from using our MemberCard.

As a member of Maine Public at $120 or above or an Evergreen Friend Member at $10/month or above, you qualify to receive an Maine Public MemberCard.

There are TWO ways to access your Maine Public MemberCard benefits.

THE MEMBERCARD: Just present your Maine Public MemberCard at participating museums, arts, cultural, dining and lodging venues, and be welcomed with 2-for-1 savings and similar privileges that come with Maine Public membership.

Click HERE to find and sort listings of the museums, performances, lodging and fine dining venues that proudly accept your Maine Public MemberCard.

MEMBERCARD MOBILE APP: You can use your smartphone to find available discounts, you can also show your phone on the spot to redeem the offer — no need to carry a card with you.

You can download the app for either iPhone or Android devices by searching "MemberCard" in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

The activation code you need to get started will be embossed on the front of your Maine Public MemberCard.

Once you have created your account, you can search benefits by location, or name. When you are ready to redeem an offer, simply click “Redeem” and present it to the benefit provider.

Benefits will be located by GPS and appear as a list on the app. Once a benefit is selected, you will hit the “redeem” button at the bottom of their screen. At that point, you are prompted twice, ensuring that you want to redeem that benefit. You need to be physically at the establishment in order to redeem.

Thank you for your continued support of Maine Public!

