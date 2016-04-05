Loading...

Maine Public has partnered with other local organizations and businesses for a community-wide expression of gratitude for your generous membership support and hope that you will benefit from using our MemberCard.

As a member of Maine Public at $120 or above or an Evergreen Friend Member at $10/month or above, you qualify to receive an Maine Public MemberCard.

There are TWO ways to access your Maine Public MemberCard benefits.

THE MEMBERCARD: Just present your Maine Public MemberCard at participating museums, arts, cultural, dining and lodging venues, and be welcomed with 2-for-1 savings and similar privileges that come with Maine Public membership.

Click HERE to find and sort listings of the museums, performances, lodging and fine dining venues that proudly accept your Maine Public MemberCard.

MEMBERCARD MOBILE APP: You can use your smartphone to find available discounts, you can also show your phone on the spot to redeem the offer — no need to carry a card with you.

You can download the app for either iPhone or Android devices by searching "MemberCard" in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

The activation code you need to get started will be embossed on the front of your Maine Public MemberCard.

Once you have created your account, you can search benefits by location, or name. When you are ready to redeem an offer, simply click “Redeem” and present it to the benefit provider.

Benefits will be located by GPS and appear as a list on the app. Once a benefit is selected, you will hit the “redeem” button at the bottom of their screen. At that point, you are prompted twice, ensuring that you want to redeem that benefit. You need to be physically at the establishment in order to redeem.

Thank you for your continued support of Maine Public!