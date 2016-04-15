We know that all of our classical music listeners have very strong opinions about composers that they love, pieces that they cherish, and genres that they prefer. As You Like It is a forum to explore what pieces and composers resonate the most with the audience, provide listeners with an opportunity to participate in the discussion, and have a little fun along the way!

On the first Friday of each month Robin will give classical music listeners the chance to weigh in and choose who wrote it best, who played it best, or simply which music is best. Robin will select two compelling pieces each month and see which one rises to the top.

The musical piece that receives the most "likes" will be played in its entirety on that first Friday.

How can you participate?

Send Robin an email at AsYouLikeIt@mpbn.net