MPBN Announces Upcoming Launch of Maine Public Classical May 9, 2016

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: April 20, 2016

CONTACT: Cory Morrissey - 207.330.4606

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces the upcoming launch of a second radio channel, Maine Public Classical, slated for May 9, 2016. MPBN’s current radio channel, Maine Public Radio, will undergo a number of scheduling changes and the addition of multiple new programs and features. Maine Public Classical will feature local programming including Morning Classical with Robin Rilette, Jazz tonight with Rich Tozier, and Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier as well as curated national content including Performance Today with Fred Child.

MPBN’s new classical channel will be fully available on May 9th by streaming on-line, over MPBN’s statewide HD2 Radio signals, and on a new, growing network of FM Stations, including 99.7 in Waterville, 106.1 in Bangor and 91.5 in Fryeburg. MPBN plans to build out and expand the over-the-air Classical FM network throughout 2016 and 2017 acquiring available signals to reach as many classical fans as possible through traditional FM signals.

"Our audience has asked us repeatedly for years for more news and information and more music. We are extremely excited to finally be able to provide more of both to our radio audience and better serve the needs of Maine. In fact, this is the first new expansion of our broadcast signals in 14 years," stated Mark Vogelzang, MPBN’s CEO. "Starting an entirely new radio channel is a very challenging, but entirely worthwhile undertaking. The new channel can reach the entire state via streaming and over our HD network and we have three FM signals – in the Bangor, Waterville, and Fryeburg areas – ready to go and are working hard at finding more across the state. We feel like we're on the cusp of finally delivering what Mainers across the state have been asking for!"

MPBN has created a number of online resources at MPBN.NET available on May 9th to provide information on the new radio schedules for both channels as well as a Classical Signal Finder Tool which allows classical, jazz, and opera fans to see how they can access Maine Public Classical in their particular town. MPBN has created a number of "how to" videos designed to help listeners understand the different technologies associated with accessing Maine Public Classical where over-the-air listening is not possible.

About the Maine Public Broadcasting Network:

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. MPBN is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, MPBN is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mpbn.net.

###