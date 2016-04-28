Information about Maine Public's finances.
Financial Reports & 990 Forms
Fiscal Year 2020
Fiscal Year 2019
Fiscal Year 2018
Fiscal Year 2017
- FY17 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Television
- FY17 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Radio
- FY17 Audited Financials
- FY17 990
FY16
- FY16 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Television
- FY16 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Radio
- FY16 Audited Financials
- FY16 990
FY15
- FY15 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Television
- FY15 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Radio
- FY15 Audited Financials
- FY15 990
FY14
- FY14 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Television
- FY14 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Radio
- FY14 Audited Financials
- FY14 990
FY13
FY12
FY11
FY10