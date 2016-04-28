© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Public Finances
Information about Maine Public's finances.

Financial Reports & 990 Forms

Published April 28, 2016 at 10:17 AM EDT

Fiscal Year 2020

FY20 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Television
FY20 CPB Annual Financial Report — Maine Public Radio
FY20 Audited Financials
FY20 990

Fiscal Year 2019

FY19 CPB Annual Financial Report - Maine Public Television
FY19 CPB Annual Financial Report - Maine Public Radio
FY19 Audited Financials
FY19 990

Fiscal Year 2018

FY18 CPB Annual Financial Report - Maine Public Television
FY18 CPB Annual Financial Report - Maine Public Radio
FY18 Audited Financials
FY18 990

Fiscal Year 2017

FY16

FY15

FY14

FY13

FY12

FY11

FY10