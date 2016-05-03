MPBN Announces Changes to Maine Calling Program on Maine Public Radio Effective May 9, 2016

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces changes to the station's call-in news show, Maine Calling, on Maine Public Radio. Effective May 9th, Maine Calling will expand to a full 5 days a week and will start at a new time, 1 p.m. The program will also be rebroadcasted at 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday on Maine Public Radio.

Hosted by Public Affairs Host Jennifer Rooks and MPBN News Director Keith Shortall, Maine Calling covers a wide array of issues and topics and drives conversations across Maine. Listeners can participate by calling 800-399-3566 or by emailing the show at talk@mpbn.net.

"Maine Calling is a very special show in our Maine Public Radio line-up," states MPBN’s CEO Mark Vogelzang. "There are so many interesting topics facing Maine today and bringing in quality guests led by Jennifer and Keith and having so many Mainers join the conversation each show makes for a very unique listening experience. We explore what an issue means to residents in Caribou and to individuals in Wells. How these conversations unfold makes Maine Calling a wonderful way to understand all of Maine and feel connected."

