MPBN Radio "Super Thursday" One-Day Pledge Drive April 28 a Success

(Bangor/Portland/Lewiston) — Continuing with the Super Thursday One-Day Radio Pledge drive format, the Maine Public Broadcasting Network launched another single day fund-raising effort on Thursday, April 28th. The pledge drive’s goal was to raise $100,000 in total pledges and gain 215 new members. This pledge drive outperformed expectations. In total, 284 new members joined MPBN’s membership base and $169,783 in pledges was secured.

"Once again we have to say a big thank you to all of our listeners and supporters for recognizing the value of all the outstanding MPBN and NPR programming we broadcast and offering their financial support!" stated MPBN’s President and CEO, Mark Vogelzang. "This pledge drive was especially challenging as we wanted to make sure that all of our listeners understood that we are launching a second radio channel in May called Maine Public Classical and that it won't reach everyone quite yet across the state. We wanted to be as transparent as possible while communicating that we are committed to extending the reach of this new service in the immediate future."

The "Super Thursday" format taps into MPBN’s listeners' enthusiasm to keep the programs interruption-free as much as possible over a single day of pledge. MPBN employees manned MPBN’s pledge hot-lines in MPBN’s Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland studios and MPBN.NET received a high volume of pledges throughout the day.

Pam Smart, MPBN’s Director of Membership, noted "We are extremely appreciative for this strong showing of support! Our members, listeners and supporters took the time to make a pledge and show their love for our programs and the services we provide. To be able to do it all in one day is an exceptional outcome!"

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network is Maine's premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. MPBN is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, MPBN is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mpbn.net.

