Sneak Preview of May Programs coming up on Maine Calling

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces highlights for the upcoming month of May for their interactive radio program, Maine Calling. Maine Calling airs at 1:00 PM (currently airing at 12:00 PM until May 9th) on Maine Public Radio. Hosted by Public Affairs Host Jennifer Rooks and MPBN News Director Keith Shortall, Maine Calling covers a wide breadth of issues and topics and drives conversations across Maine. Listeners can participate by calling 1-800-399-3566 or by emailing the show at talk@mpbn.net.

Select highlights:

May 5 – Maine Public Classical Launch. Charles Beck, MPBN’s Vice President and Director of Content, and Robin Rilette, MPBN’s Music Director and host of Morning Classical, preview the launch of Maine Public Classical slated for May 9, 2016.

May 9 – In Focus with Diane Rehm. Diane Rehm, award-winning public radio host and author, joins Maine Calling to talk about her illustrious career in public broadcasting. She'll also talk about her latest book On My Own, which chronicles her husband's death from Parkinson's disease and her work on behalf of the right to die movement.

May 13 – Governor Paul LePage. Maine's governor, joins Maine Calling to talk about the just-completed legislative session and his legislative accomplishments and to-do list.

May 16 – Traveling in Maine. Local writer (and former Sportsman's Alliance of Maine director) George Smith and his wife discuss their new book about best places to visit in Maine.

May 18 – Birding in Maine. At the height of the spring migration, Maine Calling talks with longtime Maine birding experts to help identify the birds at area feeders...and tell stories about decades in the field observing the annual migration.

