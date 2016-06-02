Sneak Preview of June Programs coming up on Maine Calling

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: June 1, 2016

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces highlights for the upcoming month of June for their interactive radio program, Maine Calling. Maine Calling airs at 1:00 PM (currently airing at 12:00 PM until May 9th) on Maine Public Radio. Hosted by Public Affairs Host Jennifer Rooks and MPBN News Director Keith Shortall, Maine Calling covers a wide breadth of issues and topics and drives conversations across Maine. Listeners can participate by calling 1-800-399-3566 or by emailing the show at talk@mpbn.net.

Select highlights:

June 1 — Protecting Mainers from Financial Scams of all shapes, sizes and origins. Maine Calling broadcasts live from the Spectacular Event Center in conjunction with AARP’s 2ndAnnual Scam Jam.

June 8 — Noel Paul Stookey, the "Paul" in Peter, Paul and Mary, joins us along with his wife to talk about their new project – an interfaith program entitled “One Light, Many Candles.”

June 14 — Why Some Remain Skeptical in the Face of Overwhelming Scientific Evidence. A science historian, a climate scientist and a physician lead the conversation.

June 21 — Gardening in Maine. We return to the garden with our experts to get answers to your gardening questions.

June 24 — Celebrating Acadia’s 100th Anniversary. We take a look back and to the future of one of our countries most beloved national parks.

