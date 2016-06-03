Debra Yoo from Portland, ME

As a teenager in growing up in a rural Pennsylvania town, I wanted very badly to learn about classical music, but the Philadelphia radio station and the slim collection of albums in my high school library were the only resources I had. Luckily, those albums included several Connoisseur Society recordings of the Czech pianist Ivan Moravec playing Debussy, Ravel, Chopin, and Beethoven. The Debussy intrigued me, and I played it over and over, but it was a lot harder to understand than the “Clair de Lune” my older sister had played. One day, listening to “Feuilles Mortes” for what seemed like the 20th time, I heard Moravec playing not just the notes, but the spaces between the notes — what an artist would call “negative space” — and what had seemed completely mysterious a moment before suddenly fell into place and sounded coherent — and beautiful. From that moment I began to listen differently.

I then lived in Chicago for over 20 years and heard Ivan Moravec in recital numerous times, always a deeply moving experience. My understanding of classical music had broadened, I took music lessons, and I had the chance to hear many great artists, but I always returned to his recordings (particularly Chopin and Debussy) as benchmarks of profound and poetic interpretation. I still haven’t found any that surpass them or speak to me more deeply.

When I loved to Maine in 1996, I thought that my opportunities to hear him play again would be very limited. But when (surprise) Portland Ovations brought him to Merrill Auditorium in 2001, it was a wonderful thrill for me not only to hear him play in such an intimate setting, but to make dinner for him and his wife Zuzana afterwards. I was able to thank him for being my teacher and guide for over thirty years. He replied that he made his recordings for people like me — people who “know how to listen.” (And he really enjoyed the seven-layer Hungarian torte I baked, purely by chance — it turned out to be his birthday.)

This great artist passed away in July 2015. I can’t really thank him enough for all that his music has given me.