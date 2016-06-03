Ed Rice from Orono, ME

My wonderful friend, and fellow long-distance running addict, Fred Merriam, was on a mission.

As the artfully innovative president of our Central Maine running club, the Sub 5 Track Club, Fred felt we were in need of a motto, something to affix to our web site, our newsletter, our racing jerseys.

I’d run through the usual song clichés, Springsteen’s Born to Run, Seeger’s Against the Wind and Jackson Browne’s Running on Empty that were all rather tiresomely played again and again at Maine’s numerous road races.

The inspiration came to me while listening to a Neil Young album; Young’s poignant ballad, Long May You Run.

But I waited to spring my idea upon Fred at the most obvious time, a training run.

The fact that we were circling Silver Lake in Bucksport — in the dead of winter — wind chill temperature at minus double-digits — icicles dripping from any facial hair like stalactites — today only adds to the charm of the memory, one of those “trunks of memories” I retain of Fred.

He reacted like the child who actually gets a pony! He hummed it and sang it all through that run — and nearly drove his wife Joan crazy playing it at home.

When I was challenged by a friend and fellow track club member that, “Ed, the song is about a car,” I’ll admit to thoroughly enjoying a mischievous moment that allowed me to be devilishly condescending in reply: “Kevin, it’s an apt metaphor, don’t you think?”

Because of his tragic death, succumbing to brain cancer, in 2004, many of us in the Maine running community have so terribly “missed that shift” with Maine Running Hall of Fame member, the late Fred Merriam, “on the long decline.”

I’ll sometimes run alone and imagine him alongside of him, “rollin’ down that empty ocean road,” accompanied by the music that so deeply impacted him.

And today, so many years later, the Sub 5 Track Club still uses the motto, “Long May You Run.”

I’m Ed Rice Rice of Orono, Maine and St Andrews by the Sea, New Brunswick — journalist, adjunct college instructor and author. And that’s music that moves me.