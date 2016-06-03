Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:
Jon Olsen from Jefferson, ME
Hi folks, I’m glad to take the opportunity to speak my piece. I am moved by Roberta Flack’s very tender version of The First Time Ever I saw Your Face It is a song about a couple deeply in love, but have a different take. For me, it resonates regarding the moment my daughter was born and I felt a deep, exquisite love I didn’t know existed in me. She is now a mother of two darling children herself.