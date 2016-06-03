Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:
Mary Ellen Mackin, Reading, MA & Rockport, ME
When we were living in Fryeburg, my older daughter needed some special time with Mommy following the birth of her little sister. So we packed up my bike, a blanket, some snacks and headed off to North Conway for a concert in the park. The Portland Symphony Orchestra was making a special appearance — Fourth of July I think — under the stars in Schouler Park.
As darkness fell, the music began. A Sousa march opened the concert and Kelly jumped to her feet, hands clasped, enraptured. She turned to me and said, “Oh mommy, my heart is marching!”
Even today, almost forty years later, typing these words brings me to tears. No one could have expressed the moment more perfectly.