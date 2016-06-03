Mary Ellen Mackin, Reading, MA & Rockport, ME

When we were living in Fryeburg, my older daughter needed some special time with Mommy following the birth of her little sister. So we packed up my bike, a blanket, some snacks and headed off to North Conway for a concert in the park. The Portland Symphony Orchestra was making a special appearance — Fourth of July I think — under the stars in Schouler Park.

As darkness fell, the music began. A Sousa march opened the concert and Kelly jumped to her feet, hands clasped, enraptured. She turned to me and said, “Oh mommy, my heart is marching!”

Even today, almost forty years later, typing these words brings me to tears. No one could have expressed the moment more perfectly.