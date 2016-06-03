Pamela Murton from Portland, ME

Spontaneous living room dance parties have long been a part of our family life.

In 1983, when our sons were two and five, we moved from a tiny apartment in Freeport to our own home in Portland. My brother, 13 years my junior, was betwixt and between, having finished a summer with Outward Bound and not sure what to do next. So, he moved to Portland and lived with us. He soon secured a job at LL Bean — the morning shift — and left the house most days by 7:00 AM. Prior to leaving, he would blast Michael Jackson’s Thriller album, sending the kids into a frenzy of whirling and twirling dancing, jumping from sofa to chair to floor, and running wildly around the house to Beat It and Billie Jean. Can I say that it was an invigorating way to start the day?

Our favorite album, though, was the Talking Head’s Speaking in Tongues, with “Burning Down the House” the hands down most dance-able. When the Talking Heads’ concert movie, Stop Making Sense came out, we traveled from my mother’s summer cottage in South Hiram, Maine, to a tiny movie theater in Conway, NH where the film was being shown. Hard to believe, but we were the only ones in the theater. And so, the wild rumpus began. From the first song to the last note, we ran, we jumped, we danced, we sang. It was a riot. Literally. A dance riot. We were truly, truly moved by the music.

We now have spontaneous dance parties with our grandchildren in the very same living room where we danced with our kids 30 some years ago. The current favorite? “Uptown Funk”.

I’m Pamela Murton, a Psychotherapist, a mom and a grandmom, and this is music that really, literally moves me.