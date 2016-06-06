Ann Spencer, Bath

In the mid-1970’s, the summer I turned 24, I was living in Durango, Colorado, where I had moved from Dallas, Texas the year before, lured by that era’s mystique of ‘back to nature’ and Rocky Mountain High.

Though I missed my family back home, I felt well launched into life as an independent adult, with my cute but sturdy yellow VW convertible, an interesting local government job, and a quaint tiny $90/month apartment, just right for my precious LP collection and few other essential possessions.

Alongside my prized Beatles and Joni Mitchell albums, was Icarus by the new-age jazz group Paul Winter Consort. My younger brother, a developing jazz musician himself, had taken me to see them in Fort Worth and I fell for them hard. Icarus was one of those records I played over and over. Listening to it made me feel connected to my brother and also to our dad, whose jazz piano improvising in the evenings had provided our childhood lullabies.

Several Icarus pieces became ear-worms. The title number — the first one on the album — always elated me, with its syncopated rhythm, bright sax melody and ascending cello bass line. The song imagines the Greek myth of the young man with fabricated wings who flew too close to the sun, causing the adhesive wax to melt, the wings to fall off, and the youth to plummet into the ocean. The piece devotes most of its three minutes evoking the joy of unfettered circling flight, and hints at the tragedy only in the final couple of measures, suddenly ending with a final faint “plop” from the cello.

Summer nights in the mountains got pretty chilly, and one pleasure of my teeny bedroom was sleeping under cozy covers with the windows open to the deliciously fresh air. Summer mornings, daylight and birdsong crept through the east windows quite early, and when that awakened me it always seemed like a magical time that offered promise of a good day to come.

One day something roused me even before dawn was beginning, and eager to savor that early morning magic, I padded the few steps to the living room to put Icarus on the turntable. This was just an ordinary weekday, but stimulated by the cool breeze, the first streaks of sunrise and the familiar favorite tunes, I sat bundled up in bed, alert not only to the promise of that particular day, but also now sensing the promise of the future. No specific scenario of what lay ahead displayed on my mental screen, but while Icarus was happily soaring, so was I. As I listened to the jazz from the next room, my inner voice unmistakably announced that my life was changing for the better. My rational mind couldn’t be sure whether or how that could be true, but Icarus made me believe it without question on a deeper level.

The powerful spiritual feeling that overtook me that morning still amazes me, and although not always in exactly the same way, music will always have the power to move me.