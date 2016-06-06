Bob Buntrock, Orono

Marching to different drummers

I’ve always loved marches. Although I was a clarinetist, I love the brassiness of marches and fanfares. From my high school band days, two that still move me, give me the shivers, are Morton Gould’s American Salute (variations on When Johnny Comes Marching Home) and Procession of the Nobles from the opera Mlada.

When I was a high school junior, we had our best band. Our director recognized this and gave us an enhanced repertoire of all kinds of marches from Sousa and Colonel Bogey to transcriptions of contemporary and classical marches. I have American Salute on a CD of American music and I play it every patriotic holiday. I was thrilled when, instead of Pomp and Circumstance, Procession of the Nobles was the processional at our daughter’s college graduation.