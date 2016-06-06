© 2021 Maine Public
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you'd like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here

Bob Buntrock, Orono

Maine Public
Published June 6, 2016 at 6:23 PM EDT

Marching to different drummers

I’ve always loved marches. Although I was a clarinetist, I love the brassiness of marches and fanfares. From my high school band days, two that still move me, give me the shivers, are Morton Gould’s American Salute (variations on When Johnny Comes Marching Home) and Procession of the Nobles from the opera Mlada.

When I was a high school junior, we had our best band. Our director recognized this and gave us an enhanced repertoire of all kinds of marches from Sousa and Colonel Bogey to transcriptions of contemporary and classical marches. I have American Salute on a CD of American music and I play it every patriotic holiday. I was thrilled when, instead of Pomp and Circumstance, Procession of the Nobles was the processional at our daughter’s college graduation.

