Robert E. Buntrock, 'Christmas and Easter in Minor'

Another piece of music that moves me is number two on my Top Five. It’s Noel Nouvelet, the original words being Sing We Now of Christmas. It’s an old French Carol, formerly sung at New Years (“New Noel”) since the 15th Century, which has become a semi-secular carol sung in the Christmas Season.

It’s hauntingly modal in “the other minor key”, Doric. That key is generated by starting at D on the piano and progressing with no accidentals. When I received a bowed psaltery years ago I discovered that it was a good tune to demonstrate the instrument. It’s triangular and has 13 strings from C to A’ above on the right side and the corresponding sharps on the left. Naturals are played by bowing the right hand strings and the accidentals by crossing over and bowing the left hand strings. To play Noel Nouvelet, one begins on the low D and plays the entire tune left side, with no crossovers which are difficult at a fast tempo.

About this time, the tune became incorporated into the ELCA Lutheran Hymnal (and the successor) as “Now the Green Blade Rises”, appropriate for Easter and the Easter Season. This led to more frequent singing which led to my enhanced attraction for this wonderful piece, one that gives me the shivers every time I sing it or hear it. Further enhancement came when I was singing tenor in a church choir 20 years ago. We sang an anthem version where, in the fourth verse, the tenors sing an ascending scale for their harmony, a fantastic touch for an already great piece.

Music that moves me, has had a great impact on my life, and leads me to shivers and even tightness of throat.



