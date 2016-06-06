Robert E. Buntrock, 'Music to Blow Your Mind'
My sister, nine years older, was an artist and music connoisseur, especially of classical music. She began collecting classical LPs when they first came out in the late ’40s and had a turntable and later a decent monaural player. One of her recordings was a RCA sampler with the final movement of Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique, Dream of a Witches Sabbath. The performance was by Charles Munch and the Boston Symphony. That piece is mind-blowing enough regardless of who plays it but this one has the weirdest sounding funeral bells, a raucous clanging, very fitting for the scene portrayed. Nothing else comes close. I understand that Berlioz was excommunicated by The Church for his wild perversion of the Dies Irae.
Later, I borrowed a recording from the library and was even more enthralled with the entire piece, especially Movement 4, The March to the Scaffold. Even as a teenager in the ’50s I thought that it sounded contemporary. I still do, although it was composed in the 1830s. According to the jacket notes, Berlioz claimed that when he composed the symphony that he had a love affair broken up, that he was high on opium, and wrote something paralleling his dark mood. He succeeded very well, a scary piece for the ages.
I later acquired my own LP and I’d play that and other spooky music when kids came to the door trick or treating. My own kids loved it. I now have a CD, by Munch and the Boston Symphony, and play it often including the last two movements at Halloween. After 180 years, it’s still mind-blowing.