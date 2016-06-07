Doug Baston, Alna, ME

For those of us brought up in the era of the Cold War, the East/West divide — and the actual physical walls that separated us — seemed immovable fixtures of life. Thus, it was in utter astonishment that my generation watched when all that changed in a moment in 1989, when the people of the East had finally had enough and rose up as one to tear down those walls and in quick succession, like dominos, throw out the Soviet puppet leaders who, in places like East Germany and Czechoslovakia, and Hungary, had made their daily lives a drab slog for survival under oppression of thought and speech and art, and the rationing of all of the basic necessities of daily existence.

So when, barely two years later, in the spring of 1991, I was offered a contract to work in Hungary as a part of a State Department project to aid what we then called the “Emerging East,” I leapt at the chance to see a land so recently forbidden.

The few mental images I had of Hungary were all in black and white — newsreels of the destruction of Budapest during the Second World War, the brave Freedom Fighters fighting Russian tanks in the uprising of 1956. Hungary to me was a setting for Cold War espionage and intrigue in movies and in novels by John LeCarre.

Out of that I formed a scene in my own private movie. In it suave, but vaguely dodgy middle European men and women, dressed in drab Eastern clothing, but with coats draped stylishly over their shoulders and smoking cheap unfiltered Russian cigarettes with a certain flair, arrived in rickety Soviet Lada taxis — to attend a symphony in some dingy pre-war baroque music hall. Security men in fedoras lurked in the shadows of dim street lanterns. All of this in sepia tones. It was parts Casablanca and the Spy that Came in From the Cold, I suppose.

So when, on my first night in Budapest, I saw a flier advertising that the Hungarian Railway Orchestra would be playing a symphony by the national composer Bela Bartok that very evening I knew I had the chance to play an extra in that private movie of mine.

In the reality of it, the Hungarian men and women were just as debonair as I imagined, and they did smoke unfiltered Russian cigarettes, but their dress was more stylish, and they arrived in old Mercedes taxis newly imported from Germany. With freedom was coming modernity and the first evidence of emerging affluence. And the mood was light and happy, perhaps because the KGB men were long gone. My movie was in now in color.

The rest was all I could have hoped for. For the equivalent of about 75 cents I had an excellent first row center balcony seat in a dingy but beautiful baroque Central European concert hall. And the Hungarian Railway Orchestra played Bartok magnificently.

And now, whenever I hear Bartok’s “Concerto for Orchestra” I am brought back to that spring night when I could play the witness - front row center - as a people emerged from their long dark winter, in that brief warm moment in time when freedom and peace seemed victorious across the world and the future seemed bright for all of us.