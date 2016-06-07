Irv Williams, South Portland

Like many New England Public Radio listeners, I remember with great fondness the daily presence on MPBN of Morning Pro Musica with Robert J. Lurtsema, a five hour live classical music program from WGBH in Boston.

Known for his signature openings, each morning program started with The Dawn Chorus, a recording of forest birds, which he would play for anywhere from several minutes to over ten minute stretches. I remember tuning to 90.1 in Portland, searching for the signal which went from dead air to the birds to the introductory music.

In addition to the birds, each day had a different opening and closing musical piece, but my favorite was the Saturday and Sunday shows which opened and closed with George Frideric Handel’s Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, played by the Academy of St Martins in the Fields. I’d play the stereo as loud as I dared at 7 am, just letting the flow of the bird calls to the first strains of Handel to the sonorous voice of Robert J. saying “Good Morning” wash over me like a sea wave of relaxation and joy. Especially in summer, when the Saturday and Sunday theme signaled long days at home with our children, trips to Kettle Cove or Mackworth Island, or just being at home. With its wonderful notes of anticipation, bright chords of excitement which build throughout the piece, it was (and is) a wonderful way to start one’s day. In an era in which events move so quickly, and both radio and television emulate the immediacy of the internet, it is wonderful to remember a time when a program like Morning Pro Musica could remind us of the need to take time, listen to the birds, revel in the special time that we have with our children and friends, celebrate what Maine has to offer us, and also to remember what a wonderful presence Mr. Lurtsema was for so many of us.