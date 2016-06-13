Lori Alexander, Rockport

I have a special love of Puccini’s opera La Boheme. As a child my dad played this opera on multiple 78s because it was a legacy from his Dad and he loved it. When I was older living in NYC my Dad and I went to see the performance of his opera at the Met. I thought there was nothing more beautiful to my ear than the arias of that opera. Fast forward 25 years. My Dad who had been treated for cancer a few years earlier was now stricken by its fatal re-occurrence. My mom and dad were married nearly 60 years in what was a tempestuous tumultuous relationship. I had never really understood why they stayed together. But she nursed him through his first bout with cancer and she was again helping in these last sad days.

She knew he loved the opera so she bought it on CD and also a small CD player so he could hear it in his bedroom. It was a beautiful sunny October day and we three were listening to the opera in my dad’s room. He was enjoying every note, not seeming to even relate it to his own experience. When the tragic notes came at the end, I was crying my eyes out. My mother said, I love this music. My dad said I thought you hated it. And she replied, I loved it because you loved it. I never had understood why they stayed together, but now I had an inkling. Love exists in ways you can’t always know or recognize. He died only a few days later. And I take comfort in knowing that listening to it was one of the last things he enjoyed on this earth. And now la Boheme is truly music that moves me. I am tearful as I type this.