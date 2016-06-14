Whenever I hear the minuet from Luigi Boccherini's String Quintet in E Major it moves me to glee and laughter because it reminds me of an old 1955 movie called Lady Killers starring Alec Guiness and Peter Sellers. They were part of a gang of crooks who were planning to rob the bank of England and posing as a group of musicians rented a room from an old busy buddy lady who was always running to the police with one story or other of something evil which she saw. The gang arrived with empty music cases and a record player(remember it was 1955) and played the Boccherini over and over while they planned the robbery. Many interesting events occurred along the way but they finally succeeded and unfortunately as they left the old lady's house the cellist tripped and his music case fell open and lots of money fell out. So they had to kill her. I will not spoil the ending for you in case you want to see the movie, but all I will say is that it is a classic ending which I hope will move you to joy and chuckles.