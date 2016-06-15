Skylar Bayer

Hi! This is my Music That Moves ME memory:

When I was about nine or ten years old, my dad gave me my first CD – The Sounds of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel. He gave me this CD because it was the first album he owned. I listen to the whole album regularly, but my favorite song on it is “April Come She Will.” It makes me long for those summer Saturdays as a kid when I played in my parents’ garage attic while my dad cleaned up the garage with the Oldies radio station on. It reminds me of how fleeting childhood is but how reassuring it is that the seasons move on and things change every year. Every September, when the colors begin to change and the wind picks up, I always hum April Come She Will to myself, thinking of those Saturdays with my dad.