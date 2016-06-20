David Sanderson

I was probably 15 years old, with no particular musical obsessions. This was about 1958, when I was learning the clarinet in the junior high school band. It was the period of Pete Fountain on Lawrence Welk’s TV show, so I had some exposure to jazz players of that sort.

We were living outside Providence, Rhode Island at the time, and one day the newspaper announced a concert at Brown University by George Lewis and his band, authentically New Orleans musicians who had never migrated North, and who had been found and recorded by jazz enthusiasts who had finally followed their research back to jazz’s origins. Lewis was a notable clarinet player, born in 1900, never a star but always part of the New Orleans musical tradition.

It seemed an interesting opportunity, and I went, escorted by my mother. What I found was something that did indeed move me, a kind of wide open, joyous music filled with improvisation, and with the rough, sharp edges that had never been worn off by pop music influences. Afterwards I began buying records of older jazz, and trying to play like George Lewis, without ever being musician enough to be plausible.

Later I went on to play guitar, then fiddle, southern mountain music; but George Lewis and that old jazz remained as one thread of my musical interests; I can still summon up the memory of that concert now, 50-odd years later.

It was not until several decades later that I first heard Burgundy Street Blues, a tune that Lewis composed and recorded several times. Actually I first heard it as played by Woody Allen, who is the only person I have ever heard who really learned Lewis’s style.

This sent me to find the original version, Lewis’ relaxed and liquid clarinet backed up gently and tastefully by banjo and drums. And it is one of those quintessential performances, as close to perfectly embodying that musical tradition as you will ever hear, without a false step or unnecessary note. It is music that will always move me deeply, one of the pieces of music I will carry with me the rest of my life.