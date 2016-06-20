Lindsay Knapp

One of my favorite memories of my dad comes from a day when I couldn’t have been more than 13 or 14, coming home from school. As I neared the house I could hear the strains of the 1812 Overture, louder and louder as I walked up the hill. that house in Kennebunk had a sunken living room with a cathedral ceiling and a huge fireplace at the far wall, which is where I found my dad lying on the floor, his head resting on a pillow propped against the hearth, stereo speakers on either side, lost to the music as the cannons roared. Whenever I hear that piece, or whenever I hear a piece I particularly love, you’ll find me turning the volume as high as it will go, drifting away and saying quietly, thanks, dad.