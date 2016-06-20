Mark Hineline

The Beatles appeared on Ed Sullivan at the start of my teenage years and broke up a few months before I graduated from high school. In their last years, they seemed to me like an obscure indie band that only I and a few friends knew about. My musical progress in the 60s and early 70s hopped from Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass to the Beatles to the Rolling Stones and finally to the Allman Brothers Band, where my preferences froze. I’ve always liked a lot of music, but I keep coming back to the Allmans for the layered sound — an unbeatable rhythm section, the twin guitars, and Gregg Allman’s singing and organ. But Dickey Betts’ instrumentals have always moved me most, especially In Memory of Elizabeth Reed, which I looped, in four or five versions, over and over, while I wrote my dissertation. The Allman Brothers, for me, became the sound of work, good work, and still is. But I’m glad they retired. Their best years were behind them, even with the addition of younger and innovative musicians. I got to see them at the Beacon Theater on Broadway in New York during their final run. It was magical.