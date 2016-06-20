Otty Merrill, Tenants Harbor

When I first heard this song, in church I think, my heart melted and I KNEW I wanted to sing it at my son’s upcoming wedding. The words, as any mother who has given birth can testify, are beyond perfect. It’s a “double entendre” as the lyrics refer to everyone’s parent in heaven. My problem was, however, that I can’t carry a note and have never sung in public but I realized if I missed the opportunity to sing this song to him on his wedding day, I would regret it forever. So…to much of my husband’s and friends’ apprehension, even horror, I decided to just take a chance and do it. I trusted that the sentiment and lovely tune would make up for what would be lacking in vocal quality. I practiced in private for months and got my nephew to accompany me on the guitar. I sang from my heart to a hushed audience and was told there was hardly a dry eye in the place. Some songs are so beautiful, like this one, that it will be remembered by me, my son and his bride and all the guests, for a long long time.