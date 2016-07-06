Dan Domench, Union

Once in a while a sound editor at NPR or MPBN uses a snippet of rock guitar lead as fill between stories that hits me like the sudden memory of a sweet kiss. I hear the guitar phrasing fade away and I wonder if anyone out there knows what they just heard. The song is called “Gold and Silver” — a free style variation on Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five” that is decidedly not piano jazz and not in the original’s 5/4 time. The insanely confident note-bending lead guitarists trading lines in this song are John Cippolina and Gary Duncan backed by the moaning bass of David Freiberg and the tight drums of Greg Elmore. The band is Quicksilver Messenger Service and the song was recorded in 1968.

The summer of that year I worked sweltering days in a lumber mill in Stockton, California and three times a week after work I drove Highway 4 west, with friends or alone, to San Francisco to park my car in an alley in the Fillmore District so I could stand in front of the stage at the Fillmore Ballroom. I was there so often that if the owner and resident madman Bill Graham noticed me he would personally make sure I had the handbill for the upcoming week and tell me to bring more friends. I saw every band of that summer series and many were good, many of them now extremely famous, but there was nothing like Quicksilver Messenger Service. It seemed as if it was their mission to raise the standards, to let everyone know that it was all about the musicianship; that what mattered was concentrating on the craft; and that is what they often talked about onstage: being good, getting better, reaching the audience. In fact, Cippolina was not happy with the way high notes were amplified by standard equipment so he added large metal treble horns to his amplifier stack which is now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and looks like something dreamed up by a steam punker. I heard notes coming out of that contraption that I am sure are still circling the globe setting off car alarms. Quicksilver Messenger Service was all about the musicianship and breaking new ground and lifting a crowd up into the rafters with notes played as perfect as humanly possible.

My name is Dan Domench, I am a writer, and this is the music that kicks my ass.