Leslee Fiveland, Blue Hill

My favorite composition of Paul Sullivan’s is “Moonlight on Snow” for its clear opening chords and exquisite melody, but I must tell you the story of another piece from the opposite season.

Paul was giving a concert in the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, known for its excellent acoustics. The grand piano was set up on the floor below the altar and immediately in front of the first pew where I sat with my 85 year old mother. I decided to stop watching his deft fingers floating over the keys, and I closed my eyes as he began “Fireflies.”

Suddenly, I thought I had opened my eyes and was no longer in the church, but dismounting from my bicycle in Princeton, New Jersey, where I lived and worked as a young woman. It was June, evening. I had ridden up town, past the university and the seminary to a large park of open grassy walks and ancient trees, some of the oaks probably from colonial times. And there it stood. A giant fir, a perfect, immense “Christmas tree,” lit from its peak to the ground, from each branch tip into the trunk by their twinkling natural lights. I stood mesmerized then, as mesmerized as this night decades later in the church. I am grateful that music not only moves us emotionally, but can also transport us through space and time.

My name is Leslee Fiveland. I am a retired Spanish teacher, wife and mother, and I live in Blue Hill.