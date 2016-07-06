© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

Robert E. Buntrock, ‘Green’

Maine Public
Published July 6, 2016 at 12:36 PM EDT

Number one on my list of favorite pieces of music (and music that moves me) is Greensleeves. I’m not sure when I first sung or heard it. It appeared in the new Lutheran hymnal in the mid-‘50s as “What Child is This” and the original ballad could be heard as part of the folk song renaissance. It was known in Shakespeare’s time and dates to the reign of Henry XIII and was probably composed by Henry himself.

I love the tune (and words) in any form including the ever popular carol, both in and out of church, and Ralph Vaughn Williams Fantasia. Even the Kingston Trio’s (as the Chun Kingston Trio) take off titled “Green Stamps” is notable. Something about the tune and the original or carol words act as a time machine for me, taking me back to Renaissance times, profoundly moving indeed.

Tags

Music That Moves ME Memories