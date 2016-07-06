Robert E. Buntrock, ‘To Dream’

Until attending a performance of Man of Le Mancha in Philadelphia in ’71, I was mostly unfamiliar with Don Quixote and the musical. However, when “I am I, Don Quixote” rang out followed later by “To Dream the Impossible Dream”, I was hooked. These two pieces have been personal inspirational favorites ever since.

I had just lost my first job out of graduate school and our church choir director gave us tickets to the performance. I had just received a job offer requiring a several hundred mile move but she could tell my spirits still needed a boost. A boost I got indeed, and I was inspired to dream impossible dreams through two more job losses but I achieved professional success anyway. Don Quixote has been my patron saint ever since.

Our son reminded me of this when he called a month ago from where he was performing “To Dream ..” as part of a pops revue. When he and his family were living with us briefly when I began consulting he remembered walking past my office with that piece playing and remembered it was one of my favorites. Let’s all dream the impossible dream, dreams do come true.