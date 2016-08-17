© 2021 Maine Public
The Wrecking Season

Published August 17, 2016 at 2:29 PM EDT
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., Oct. 27 at 10:00 pm
Sat., Oct. 29 at 11:00 am

The north coast of Cornwall, England is one of the best collection points in the world for long-haul drift. When a southwest gale blows for three days, artifacts and natural objects from across the world — from Labrador down to the Amazon Basin — wash up on these shores.

Playwright Nick Darke comes from generations of beachcombers, or "wreckers." He traces everything he finds along the coastline back to its source, via the telephone and internet. Over many years, he has built up a unique picture of coastal communities around the Atlantic, making friends with fishermen, scientists, oceanographers, and fellow beachcombers along the way.

The Wrecking Season is produced by Nick and Jane Darke of Boatshed films.

