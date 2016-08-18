© 2021 Maine Public
The Gift of Acadia: The Story of Acadia National Park

Published August 18, 2016 at 2:29 PM EDT
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., November 5 at 10:00 pm
Sat., November 5 at 11:00 am

This is a visually beautiful video describing the private philanthropy which created Acadia National Park, and the continuing generosity of those who have cared for it throughout its history.

The video also details the many wondrous gifts that Acadia gives back to those fortunate enough to visit and enjoy this special National Park. History and scenic beauty combine to create a video to watch again and again.

Produced by Jeff Dobbs
www.jeffdobbs.com

SUPPORT BECOMING ACADIA!

Dobbs Productions in association with The Jefferson Davis Grant Foundation is in production of a new documentary film entitled Becoming Acadia: The Story of George B. Dorr, to mark the 100 year anniversary of Acadia National Park!

For more information about the film and how you can support the project, please visit www.jeffersondavisgrant.org

MPBN viewers have been enjoying Dobbs Productions documentaries for decades; help us get another one the air today!

