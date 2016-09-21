Welcome to Maine Public — Here's Our Vision for the Future

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network has always been the place where so many of us Mainers start each day to be in touch, to be informed, to be illuminated by what the day will bring.

The world is changing every day, swiftly and fully. Technology. Politics. Science. Business. Music, Film and Art. The very foundations of our society are re-imagined daily. And we hunger to know it. To take it apart and know it even as it transforms. We want to look under every stone. Know what’s around every corner. We want to experience all that which makes our jaws drop and our eyes go wide. We are voracious explorers of the known, and lovers of the undiscovered.

And it has been our pleasure to play a role in bringing Maine and the world to you. Each and every day opens bright with possibility, and today the possibilities have never been more exciting for us here at MPBN, because today we announce that the Maine Public Broadcasting Network is becoming Maine Public. And although we’ve shortened our name, we’ve broadened our plans.

With new original programming, entertainment, local, national and global reporting, and more innovative ways to access us whenever and wherever you are, you can expect that every day we will be thought-provoking, challenging, inspiring, divisive, wrenching and even transporting.

In the months ahead, you will see some subtle and some not so subtle changes. I am especially excited about the impending launch of a statewide high school quiz show, the continued growth of our digital offerings with new podcasts in the wings, a new on-demand library of PBS programs, more ways to listen to classical music on Maine Public, and our journalism team digging deeper to bring you stories that can stop you in your tracks.

Our name change to Maine Public and fresh design are more than a cosmetic update. For us, it reflects a commitment to keeping you more in the know, more informed and more entertained so that with each new day you are in lock-step with Maine and the world as they themselves change and evolve. And that can only happen if we, your public broadcaster, change and evolve as well.

If you have a chance, please join in the conversation on Maine Calling on Maine Public Radio at 1 p.m. today as I discuss where Maine Public is headed and the excitement we all have here for our future.

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network is now Maine Public and every day it’s here for you.

Warmly,

Mark Vogelzang

Maine Public President & CEO