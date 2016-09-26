Island Winter

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 26 at 10:00 pm

Sat., January 28 at 11:00 am

Here is Winter, seen through the lives of those who live it each year on the island of Vinalhaven on Maine's Penobscot Bay.

For more information about this production visit Accompany Films.

Meet Filo Dyer and learn a thing or two about building a boat. Feel the community of a Vinalhaven bean supper and linger on the cold beauty of a Winter morning. Discover how the lobster industry keeps busy during the off season. Share in how artists John Wulp and Michele O'Keefe explore Winter in their paintings. There is ice boating, ice skating, and the warmth of life long friendships. Winter on an island, you will be surprised at what you find.