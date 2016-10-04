Leadership Giving

Maine Public established the Beacon Society to recognize the support of generous leadership donors who provide annual gifts totaling $1,200 — that’s $100 per month — or more. These donors believe that Maine Public is an essential organization with statewide impact achieved through its public radio, television, and digital services, its educational outreach initiatives and its collaboration with other organizations and agencies.

"Public broadcasting offers an experience — information and stories from around the world, everyday. This is worth preserving, this is worth continually innovating, this is worth passing down." — Phyllis Jalbert and Chandra Oppenheim

As a leadership donor to Maine Public, you are able to receive a number of special privileges that connect you more deeply to our organization. These might include:

Invitations to special events with local and national personalities from Maine Public Radio and Television, NPR, PBS, and more

Insider tours and sneak peeks at Maine Public's studios and live broadcasts

First looks at programs, events, and news from Maine Public

A free gift membership for your friends or family

These are just some of the ways Maine Public says thank you for your generosity — to find out more, get in touch with us today!

Scott Marchildon

Vice President & Chief Development Officer

207-330-4510

smarchildon@mainepublic.org

David Chow

Director of Leadership Gifts

207-330-4624

dchow@mainepublic.org

Elizabeth Limerick

Director of Principal Gifts

207-330-4550

elimerick@mainepublic.org

Thomas Wilson

Development Events & Communications Coordinator

207-330-4524

twilson@mainepublic.org