Portland Ovations - A Far Cry featuring David Krakauer - Nov. 15

A Far Cry featuring David Krakauer with Dreams & Prayers

Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is the media sponsor of Portland Ovations Classical Series including Dreams and Prayers, the upcoming performance by Grammy-nominated A Far Cry on November 15th. The self-conducted chamber orchestra will be joined by clarinetist David Krakauer for this evocative event celebrating the connection between mysticism and music.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, select your tickets, and enter the discount code SPONSOR upon checkout. Tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the SPONSOR discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842—0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.