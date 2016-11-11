Maine Public Passport FAQs

What is Maine Public Passport?

Maine Public Passport is a new member benefit (donate HERE) which provides Maine Public members extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming online and on your mobile device. This is one of the many benefits that Maine Public provides its members along with Experience Magazine, Maine Public's MemberCard and exclusive invitations and discounts to special events.

Is Maine Public Passport available in Canada?

Maine Public Passport is NOW AVAILABLE in Canada! Please read this specially created resource for Maine Public Members residing in Canada.

Why is Maine Public making this service available?

As more and more people are watching television content on demand on computers and digital devices, Maine Public Passport gives Maine Public members a way to enjoy extended access to PBS and Maine Public content on platforms including computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming video devices like Apple TV.

What kind of content can people find on Maine Public Passport?

With Maine Public Passport you can access tens of thousands of hours of programming, representing many genres, including drama, science, history, natural history and the arts. Notable titles include MASTERPIECE series such as Downton Abbey and Wolf Hall, along with other favorites such as Nature, NOVA, Antiques Roadshow, Finding Your Roots, Great Performances, Vicious, How We Got To Now, The Great British Baking Show and many more. The Maine Public Passport library will continue to grow as more series and episodes are added.

How can viewers find content that's available on Maine Public Passport?

Members who wish to take advantage of Maine Public Passport must activate their account for access. They will be asked to register to confirm their identity and membership status in order to start enjoying Maine Public Passport. This communication will come directly to you. These videos are only available to users who are registered for Maine Public Passport.

To find Maine Public Passport video, simply look for the distinctive compass icon on Video On Demand on mainepublic.org.

Who is eligible for Maine Public Passport?

Maine Public Passport is the newest member benefit available from Maine Public for members with a yearly contribution of at least $60 or an ongoing monthly contribution of $5 or more. It cannot be purchased separately.

Will there still be free streaming on mainepublic.org and pbs.org?

PBS and Maine Public content will continue to be available for free on mainepublic.org and other digital platforms. Maine Public Passport provides extended access to the rich library of content for Maine Public members to enjoy.

Certain content, including news and public affairs programs such as FRONTLINE, PBS NewsHour, Independent Lens and POV, will remain accessible to everyone.

What desktop browser do I need?

Maine Public Passport supports the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

How does Maine Public Passport align with the mission of public television?

Maine Public content is shared widely with the public on-air, online and on mobile devices after a program airs — that has not changed. Maine Public Passport goes one step further by offering extended access to additional content for members.

I cannot afford to donate at this time. Is there a way for me to view this content?

All broadcast content remains available to all viewers on-air per our broadcast schedule and will remain online and on mobile for at least two weeks and, in some cases, longer. We believe the new arrangement allows for ample viewing of excellent content, albeit for a more limited time for some programs.

Why do donors have to “opt-in” (allowing data to be shared) before using Maine Public Passport?

PBS and member stations are committed to enabling stations to use donor data to better serve their audiences, while at the same time protecting users’ privacy. As a result, working with the Member Video On-Demand (MVOD) Steering Committee, PBS determined that, at the launch of Maine Public Passport, the service will be available only to a station’s eligible donors who opt-in authorizing PBS to share Passport viewing data with their local station. If a user does not authorize PBS to share this viewing information by opting in, the agreed-upon protocol at launch is that he or she will not be able to use the Maine Public Passport service. (This opt-in approach is consistent with federal privacy laws, including the Video Privacy Protection Act.)

How do I sign in to PBS Passport?

This page explains the PBS Passport sign in process http://help.pbs.org/support/how-do-i-sign-in-to-passport.

Where can I find help with Passport?

Begin by calling the Maine Public Membership Team at 1.800.884.1717 ext. 1201 or by emailing Maine Public's Audience Services team and they will help you with all your of questions and direct you to additional resources should that be necessary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DDt7li-1rU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKKIYRojx_4