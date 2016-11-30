Maine Public Digital Boot Camps

The digital world has snuck up on many of us and if you aren’t keeping up, you very well may be missing out. In fact, we have been working quite hard here at Maine Public to provide you with some outstanding digital content and access.

What to do? We have a solution! Plan on attending one of our upcoming free Maine Public Boot Camps taking place at our studios and our staff will get you up to speed and digitally savvy in no time. Don’t worry if you are a complete novice. We have you covered. Oh, and be sure to bring your device or devices with you!

MAINE PUBLIC BOOT CAMP SCHEDULE :