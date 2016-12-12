High School Quiz Show Competition Rules

The Game

This Maine Public Television scholastic game show is a televised academic quiz tournament set up in a single-elimination knockout format. The winner of each match moves on to the next round of competition while the losing team is eliminated from further competition for that season. The season is comprised of eight regular games, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the championship. (The two teams that make it to the championship will have played 3 games prior.)

The winning team will receive a $1,000 check and the second-place team will receive a $500 check to go towards their school’s "Project Graduation" or other appropriate use as determined by the winning school’s administration.

The Interstate Invitational that takes place in late January is not confirmed yet. But if it is, the winning team is required to attend and represent Maine against the other state Quiz Show champions. Maine Public will work with the winning school to defray travel costs. The 16 Maine teams that qualify for Season 4 will be notified when the status of the Invitational is finally determined by WGBH. It is mandatory that your school attend on the date and time needed. This may require an overnight stay. Maine Public will work with the school to help defray costs.

Application and Selection for Competition

Any Maine secondary school, public or private, serving grades 9-12 is eligible to participate. Home schooling groups may also apply (these students must be at a level equivalent to grades 9-12). Schools or home school groups may combine with other schools or home school groups to enter as a regional team if neither can field an entire team from within their school or group. Schools or groups need to have the permission of the appropriate administrator to enter this contest. An authorized person shall contact Maine Public by 5:00 pm on October 18, 2019 to be put on the list of interested schools.

Contact David Boardman for details.

Interested schools will form a team of six members — four players and two alternates — to take a qualifying test the week of October 28, 2019. This online test may be started anytime during that week but once begun must be completed within one hour. The test must be completed by 5:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019. Up to 16 teams scoring the highest on the test move on to the televised games to be recorded on Saturday, December 7, Sunday December 8, Saturday December 14, Sunday December 15, 2019 and Saturday January 11, 2020 (dates subject to change). The winning team will also be required to travel to Boston, Providence, Durham or Lewiston in late January to record the "Interstate Invitational" episodes IF the Invitational episodes continue. These episodes have yet to be confirmed. Teams will be alerted as soon as Maine Public is informed of the plan. The two highest scoring teams that do not qualify will become alternates in the event a higher scoring school cannot participate. All participating teams will be notified of the results by 2:00 pm November 8, 2019. Qualifying teams will then receive more detailed information regarding scheduling, game play, etc.

Teams compete in a bracket format with their positions determined by the qualification test scores. (Team 1 plays Team 16, Team 2 plays Team 15, etc.)

Shows will be recorded on Saturdays and Sundays. Teams that win their second game on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8, Saturday, December 14 or Sunday, December 15, 2019 will return on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to play the semi-finals and (for the semi-finals winners) the Maine championship. Schools must be able to compete on either weekend day and be able to travel to Boston (or another New England city) on or about the last weekend in January 2020. Maine Public will work with schools to organize and fund reasonable travel costs.

Team Formation

Each school selected to compete must appoint a coach or coaches who will serve as the school’s liaison with Maine Public. All specific information regarding taping dates, show format, scoring procedures, etc. will be handled by the coach and Maine Public.

Additionally, each competing school is responsible for selection of team members. Each team must consist of FOUR regular playing members, one of which shall serve as team captain. At least one regular playing team member must be a Maine resident. Each team must also retain TWO alternates. These alternates, at the discretion of the coach and with advance notice to Maine Public, may be rotated into playing status for a regular team member who is absent on the day of a show taping. Family members of Maine Public employees may not participate on a team.

The coach is tasked with the responsibility of preparing their team for competition on the program. Each school/team must decide for themselves the best way to prepare their students. General guidelines on the type of material typically encountered will be provided by Maine Public along with suggestions on where practice material may be obtained. The specifics of how teams train are left to the individual schools and coaches. No one school will receive information from Maine Public that may put them at an advantage over another school. Any information offered by Maine Public regarding team preparation will be shared equally with all competing schools.

Maine Public may request that schools also bring their "mascot" for possible appearance on the program.

Game Play

The broadcast games will have a general question and answer format over the course of several rounds. While rounds may differ on specifics, they will usually consist of answering questions put forth by the host. For an idea of how the game will play out, check out previous episodes here.

Teams appearing on the broadcast will be given more details about actual game play prior to the first recording date.

In all cases the decisions made by the judges in the course of game play are final. This can even mean that a round in progress can be stopped and started over with the scores reverting to what they were and new questions. This can be due to technical issues or contestant actions. No exceptions can be made.

Recording Schedule

All matches, including the final championship, are be taped on weekends. Teams selected to compete must participate on the date and at the time assigned by Maine Public. There can be no exceptions. The current taping schedule is:

Saturday, December 7, Sunday December 8, Saturday December 14, Sunday December 15, 2019 and Saturday January 11, 2020 (dates subject to change).

Each taping day the schedule will be:

8:30 am — Game 1 (teams arrive at 8:00 am, audience at 8:45 am) 9:30 am — Game 2 (teams arrive at 9:00 am, audience at 9:15 am) 11:00 am — Game 3 (winning teams from earlier in morning...this episode should finish by 12:30 pm)

The show is recorded at:

Maine Public's Ladd Studio

1450 Lisbon Street

Lewiston, ME

Team members and coaches need to be aware that they may be required to appear on either Saturdays or Sundays. Maine Public cannot alter the recording dates or times beyond the scheduled snow days.

Maine Public reserves the right to assign the date and time of each group’s appearance. Notice will be provided soon after the qualifying schools/groups are notified in late November.

Season 4 will begin broadcasting in February or March of 2020. Teams and audience members are expected to keep the results of each episode secret until after airtime.

School Participation

Participation in this contest shall be considered a school function, with the competing schools or groups taking full responsibility for the students’ transportation to and from the Maine Public Television studios, and agreeing to accept full liability for the students’ conduct and safety. Teams not conducting themselves in an appropriate manner may be disqualified from further competition regardless of the outcome of their game.

Maine Public will provide each participating team a small stipend used to offset travel costs for each day travel is required to the Lewiston studio. Maine Public reserves the right to adjust the amount of the stipend depending on each school’s/team’s location.

Dress code should be no less strict then each participating school’s rules. Uniforms, clothing with school or team logo are encouraged but not required. Clothing that prominently features a non-school/team logo, business name, music/band names, words/phrases, or any other distracting, promotional or commercial interest will not be allowed on any team member or coach. Bright white shirts are discouraged for technical reasons but will be allowed if that is the only choice of dress.

Schools/teams will notify Maine Public if any team member requires special accommodation to physically be on the set so that Maine Public may be able to properly adapt to such needs.

Teams are welcome to bring supporters to the taping. Due to limited seating in the studio, some guests may have to watch from another location within the studio facility.

The results of each match are to be kept secret until after the program airs. Failure to do some may result in disqualification in future seasons.

Right to Amend Rules

Maine Public, at its sole discretion, reserves the right to add to, amend, or eliminate any or all of the above rules without prior notice. In the event that such changes are made this page will be updated to reflect those changes and team coaches will be contacted and directed to review the updated rules.

By entering the studio facility, individuals (both participants and guests) thereby agree to grant Maine Public all rights to use their likeness, name, voice, etc. on, but not limited to, television, radio, online, in print and any other medium that Maine Public may use either now or in the future. Furthermore, Maine Public retains all rights in perpetuity. This includes delivery for all known and future methods of transmission, broadcast or digital delivery and without geographical limits.

HIGH SCHOOL QUIZ SHOW™, the High School Quiz Show logo and its related indicia are trademarks of WGBH Educational Foundation, used under license.