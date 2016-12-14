The Search For The Ultimate Ski Bum 2017

We have two winners for this year’s Ultimate Ski Bum competition! And was it ever tough! We received over 100 entries of some of the most imaginative snowmen, snowwomen, and snow sculptures that we have ever seen. And not every entry actually featured snow! Really wild and unique entries and we owe all participants a HUGE THANK YOU for sending us photos of your creations.

Diane from Turner’s upside down snowman and Minna from Canaan’s snowman and faithful snow dog took the top spots. Congratulations to them both! A special thanks goes out to the Camden Snow Bowl, Gorham Bike and Ski, The Waterfront Restaurant in Camden, and The Country Inn in Camden/Rockport for supporting our Ultimate Ski Bum campaign and providing each winner with some super prizes!

Credit Diane from Turner / Topsy-turvy Snowman