MPBN TV Air Times :

Thur., June 29 at 10:00 pm

Sat., July 1 at 11:00 am

An award-winning feature length documentary about the rise of craft beer in the Granite State. It showcases the varying shapes and sizes of breweries in New Hampshire, the fascinating personalities behind their creations, and what it is about New Hampshire that attracts the entrepreneurial spirit.

In 2010 there were 18 breweries in New Hampshire; at the end of 2015 there were 46. Craft beer has become a national phenomenon in the United States, but it has only recently caught on in New Hampshire, a state surrounded by world-renowned craft beer destinations. From a one-person-run nanobrewery, to a state of the art microbrewery, and everything in between, the brewers themselves tell us how and why things have changed in such a short amount of time.

Follow a year in the life of Able Ebenezer Brewing Company, from home brewing in a cabin in the woods to opening a commercial brewery in Merrimack, N.H. Hear from 13 breweries, along with retailers, distributors, tour guides, and enthusiasts about how they all play a role in the story of beer in New Hampshire. Learn what makes the beer community unique in the Granite State.

Brew Hampshire was produced by Bryant Naro & Meagan Frappiea of Slate Roof Films.