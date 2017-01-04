Maine Public Announces 3rd Annual Contest Seeking Maine's Ultimate Ski Bum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: January 2, 2017

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces the search for two "Ultimate Ski Bums" across Maine for the third year in a row. Maine Public defines a ski bum as "an individual who knows his or her way around the slopes and just possibly has a winning strategy for avoiding all of their daily responsibilities." Interest and participation in previous ski bum searches has been significant and has included hundreds of entrants from across Maine and New England.

Winners will be selected based on their creativity on this year’s ski bum challenge: building the Ultimate Maine Snowman. Photos of completed snowmen should be submitted to Maine Public at skibum@mainepublic.org prior to February 1.

Maine Public staff will declare two winners to each receive a prize package including a weekend of free skiing for each winner and 3 of his/her friends at The Camden Snow Bowl, free lodging courtesy of The Country Inn in Camden/Rockport, a dining experience at The Waterfront Restaurant in Camden, and ski gear from Gorham Bike and Ski.

More information is available on mainepublic.org.

