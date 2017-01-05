Collins Center Presents The Danish String Quartet

Sunday, January 29 at 3 pm

Minsky Recital Hall

University of Maine Orono

The Collins Center for the Arts will present the Danish String Quartet in concert on Sunday afternoon, January 29. The concert, which will be held at Minsky Recital Hall on the University of Maine campus, is the next performance in this season's Chamber Music series. Maine Public is a sponsor of the Collins Center Chamber Music series, and Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets.

To take advantage of this special offer, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com and use the MPBN10 code when purchasing tickets. You can also call 800.622.TIXX and identify yourself as an Maine Public Member.

For more information on The Danish String Quartet in concert and the entire 2016/2017 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com.