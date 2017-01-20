MPBN TV Air Times :

Thur., July 13 at 10:00 pm

Sat., July 15 at 11:00 am

The Maine Coast — so distant from most of America — is in fact where America began. Rugged and raw, it has inspired a nation's creative genius — poets, painters, and ponderers. And still today it is the coast to which millions of Americans turn for recreation or re-creation. It borders the state of Maine, but this is America's coast. In this exquisite video, explore its length (3,500 miles), see its sights (simply beautiful), share its lives (beautifully simple). Through seasons and centuries, exult on America's coast. Narrated by Jack Perkins, with a musical score by John Cooper, Maine — America's Coast is a stunning video and a beautiful.

Maine: America's Coast is produced by Jeff Dobbs of Dobbs Productions.