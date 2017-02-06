Collins Center Presents Olga Vocal Ensemble

Sunday, February 19 at 3 pm

Minsky Recital Hall

University of Maine Orono

The Collins Center for the Arts will present the Olga Vocal Ensemble in concert on Sunday afternoon, February 19. This young a cappella singing group approaches old traditions in a fresh way. They'll perform a wide range of vocal music, from Medieval Icelandic drinking songs to nostalgic hits at Minsky Recital Hall on the University of Maine campus. Maine Public is a sponsor of the event, and Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets.

To take advantage of this special offer, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com and use the MPBN10 code when purchasing tickets. You can also call 800.622.TIXX and identify yourself as an Maine Public Member.

For more information on Olga Vocal Ensemble in concert and the entire 2016/2017 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com.