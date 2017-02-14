North Pond Hermit Discussion

Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm

Maine Historical Society

489 Congress St., Portland

Michael Finkel, author of The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit, will appear on Maine Calling on Maine Public Radio at 1:00 on Tuesday, March 7. Lena Friedrich's film, The Hermit, will air later this month on Maine Public Television's Community Films on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 pm and on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 am.

Another opportunity to hear from author Michael Finkel in Maine takes place on Monday, March 6 at 6:30 pm at The Homestead, 186 Broadway in Farmington. A book signing will be held afterwards at 7:15 pm at DDG Booksellers 193 Broadway.