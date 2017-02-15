Director of Human Resources - Job Description

POSITION SUMMARY/PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES :

The individual in this position manages the Maine Public human resources function, contributing to the development of organizational strategic direction in collaboration with senior management. The position is responsible for the development, revision and implementation of human resources policies and programs to meet the organization’s needs. The Human Resources Director is responsible for human resources compliance activities in general and specifically with respect to the collective bargaining agreement between Maine Public and the employee association, and for the interpretation of relevant State and Federal laws and regulations. Additional areas of responsibility include staff recruitment, employee/labor relations, compensation, benefits, wellness, staff development, affirmative action (if applicable), safety, reporting and record-keeping.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS :

Serves as management representative regarding employee/labor relations and personnel matters.

Designs and administers human resources policies and employee benefits programs as approved.

Ensures compliance with FCC/EEO regulatory reporting requirements.

Manages/supervises recruitment and regulatory outreach efforts and new employee orientation.

Manages assigned staff and budgets.

Analyzes and gains senior management approval for staffing and pay requirements, including determining job classifications, creating and revising position descriptions, and approving all other personnel actions.

Manages an organization-wide performance review system.

Designs and administers training programs to meet assessed needs and comply with applicable laws and regulations.

Serves as member of Senior Management team.

Other reasonably related duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE/TRAINING/SKILLS REQUIRED :

At least ten years’ experience as a human resources manager or equivalent experience, including supervisory and budget responsibility, required.

Experience working with collective bargaining units required.

Bachelor's degree or certification in human resources management preferred.

Legal background preferred.

Excellent organizational and communications skills, plus good computer skills, required.

Must be self-motivated, empathetic, detail-oriented and a creative problem-solver.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS :

Travel to other Maine Public facilities required on irregular schedule.

Position requires significant use of a computer and video display terminal.

Position requires sitting or standing for extended periods of time.

CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSES/REGISTRATIONS REQUIRED :

A valid driver's license is required.

To be considered for this position, please submit your cover letter, resume and three references to apply@mainepublic.org no later than noon Monday, March 20, 2017.